Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.