Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE GLW opened at $41.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $46.39.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.