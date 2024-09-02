Couchbase (BASE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Couchbase to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Couchbase has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $19.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $49,474.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 412,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $146,267.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $49,474.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 412,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,087 shares of company stock worth $651,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

