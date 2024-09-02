Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,479.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,479.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,847 shares of company stock valued at $274,832. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,927,000 after buying an additional 328,030 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 84.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 104,236 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $5,048,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,701 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 461.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

