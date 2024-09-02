Critical Comparison: WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 7.71% 7.77% 4.99% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -71.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $999.59 million 6.93 $55.71 million $0.92 86.48 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares HealthEquity and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Risk & Volatility

HealthEquity has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HealthEquity and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 0 12 0 3.00 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthEquity presently has a consensus price target of $101.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.79%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

HealthEquity beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Draper, Utah.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

(Get Free Report)

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.