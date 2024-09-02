Critical Contrast: PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PowerSchool and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool -7.51% 6.10% 2.83% CS Disco -19.88% -14.18% -12.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of PowerSchool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PowerSchool shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of CS Disco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool $740.86 million 6.24 -$31.14 million ($0.24) -94.63 CS Disco $142.26 million 2.33 -$42.15 million ($0.54) -10.24

This table compares PowerSchool and CS Disco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PowerSchool has higher revenue and earnings than CS Disco. PowerSchool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PowerSchool has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PowerSchool and CS Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 0 10 3 0 2.23 CS Disco 1 2 1 0 2.00

PowerSchool presently has a consensus price target of $24.02, suggesting a potential upside of 5.77%. CS Disco has a consensus price target of $7.38, suggesting a potential upside of 33.36%. Given CS Disco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CS Disco is more favorable than PowerSchool.

Summary

PowerSchool beats CS Disco on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. The company also provides DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution that delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's solutions are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. It serves enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

