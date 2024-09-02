Critical Survey: Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) versus BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF)

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and BranchOut Food’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -59.52 BranchOut Food $2.83 million 4.80 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -1.43

Profitability

Oxus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BranchOut Food. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BranchOut Food, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68% BranchOut Food -79.93% -175.74% -99.07%

Volatility & Risk

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BranchOut Food has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oxus Acquisition and BranchOut Food, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Oxus Acquisition beats BranchOut Food on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

