Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $119.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.93.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR opened at $112.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.71. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

