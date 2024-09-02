Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

CMLS opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 16.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

About Cumulus Media

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 9.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 24.5% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

