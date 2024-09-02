Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cumulus Media Stock Performance
CMLS opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 16.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
