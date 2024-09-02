Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 410 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.68 and its 200 day moving average is $153.47.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.