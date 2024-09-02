CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS opened at $57.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

