CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

