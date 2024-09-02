CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $290.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $286.74 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $152.03 and a 52-week high of $293.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.03 and a beta of 1.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

