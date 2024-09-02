D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 4,262 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

Shares of STZ opened at $240.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.73 and a 200 day moving average of $253.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

