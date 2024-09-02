D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $15.29 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of INTC opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

