D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 13,490 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $127.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.