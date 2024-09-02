Daktronics (DAKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Daktronics to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Daktronics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. On average, analysts expect Daktronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Daktronics Stock Performance
Shares of DAKT opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $670.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. Daktronics has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.
