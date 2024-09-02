Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $269.31 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.