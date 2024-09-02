Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $146.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.29.

CAR stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.67. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $221.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 230.71% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.01 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 94.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

