dForce USD (USX) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and $18,956.07 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00109048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010356 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.999388 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $23,863.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

