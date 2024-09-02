DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $236.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

