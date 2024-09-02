Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $154.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $151.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $162.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

