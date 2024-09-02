Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $132.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.27 and its 200 day moving average is $126.94. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 24.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

