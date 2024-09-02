Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

D opened at $55.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

