Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 83.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $212.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

