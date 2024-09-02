Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KLA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $4,559,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,781,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KLA

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $819.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $803.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $748.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.