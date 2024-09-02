Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $33.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

