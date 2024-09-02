Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 450,422 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $84.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

