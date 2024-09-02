Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 35.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $2,816,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,181.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,039.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,986.02. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

