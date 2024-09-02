Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AT&T by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

