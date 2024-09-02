Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eaton by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after buying an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2,006.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after buying an additional 918,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $225,974,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $306.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

