Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $97.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

