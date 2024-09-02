Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.83. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.