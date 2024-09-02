Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $109,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Get Barclays alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 71.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 51.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Barclays Stock Up 0.9 %

BCS stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2684 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.