Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSE LPL opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $5.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

