Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on CL
Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.
Colgate-Palmolive Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Colgate-Palmolive
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.