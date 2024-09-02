Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $49.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 391,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,536. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

