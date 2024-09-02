Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 879 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ECL opened at $253.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.51 and its 200-day moving average is $232.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $253.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.67.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

