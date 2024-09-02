Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

