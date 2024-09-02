Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $276.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.08. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.