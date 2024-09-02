Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,910 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

