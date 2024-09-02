Drive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $72.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $74.45.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.