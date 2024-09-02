Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $5.14 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

