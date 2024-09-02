Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
Edgewell Personal Care has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.
Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
