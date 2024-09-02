Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Eiffage Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $20.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

About Eiffage

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.