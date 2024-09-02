Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eiffage Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $20.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $23.54.
About Eiffage
