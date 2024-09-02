Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Downgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

Elastic Trading Down 26.5 %

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24. Elastic has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,128.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,754,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,614,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

