Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Downgraded by Baird R W

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2024

Baird R W cut shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

Elastic Trading Down 26.5 %

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24. Elastic has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,128.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,754,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,614,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.