electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

electroCore Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. electroCore has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 165.17% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at electroCore

Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 5,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,966.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 38,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $247,587.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 249,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,702.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 233,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,966.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 44,505 shares of company stock worth $284,617. 13.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

