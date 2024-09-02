Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,800,000 after purchasing an additional 110,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $556.89 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $557.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $532.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

