Enpro Inc. (NPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 18th

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Enpro has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years. Enpro has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enpro to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $160.83 on Monday. Enpro has a fifty-two week low of $106.08 and a fifty-two week high of $176.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,148.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enpro will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares in the company, valued at $90,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

