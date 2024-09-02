EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for EPAM Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.21.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $200.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in EPAM Systems by 203.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $11,053,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

